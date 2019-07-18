Snowbirds touch down in the South Okanagan

Snowbirds public affairs officer Jennifer Casey following the arrival of the first two planes Thursday morning at Penticton Regional Airport. (Mark Brett - Western News) Snowbirds 10 and 11 do a low fly past over Penticton Regional Airport Thursday during a refueling stop. (Mark Brett - Western News)

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds, 431 Air Demonstration Squadron, made a pit stop in Penticton on Thursday.

En route to a performance in Boundary Bay, the two advance planes touched down at the Penticton airport around 11 a.m. The nine performance planes were held up by winds in Lethbridge and are expected to arrive later this afternoon.

Pilots, technicians (aviation, avionics, aircraft structure, supply), mobile support operators, resource management support clerks, an engineering officer, a logistics officer and a public affairs officer representing all three elements (Army, Navy and Air Force), work as a team to bring their thrilling performances.

While the visit was brief for refuel, the Snowbirds will be back in Penticton for the Peach Festival. They will fly on Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 6 to 6:45 p.m. They will be joined by the SkyHawks, who will perform for one show only on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 5 p.m., landing in Okanagan Lake Park.

