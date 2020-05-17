The Canadian Forces Snowbirds’ scheduled Okanagan flypast Sunday, May 17, has been delayed because of the weather. The Snowbirds flew across the Shuswap and into Kamloops Saturday, part of their nationwide salute to Canadians doing their part to combat COVID-19. (Kerry Hutter photo)

Snowbirds’ scheduled Sunday Okanagan flypast delayed by weather

Legendary group slated to soar above Penticton, Vernon and Kamloops Sunday morning

Mother Nature is putting a damper on a planned Okanagan flypast Sunday, May 17, by the legendary Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

The organization had hoped to leave Kamloops at approximately 10 a.m. and fly past Penticton and Vernon before landing in Kelowna at around 11 a.m.

A Tweet sent out Sunday over the organization’s Twitter feed shows those plans have been delayed due to weather.

The flypast is part of the Forces’ Snowbirds Operation Inspiration, a Canada-wide salute to salute Canadians doing their part to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The unique mission will see the team’s signature nine-jet formation, with trailing white smoke, flying over cities across the country starting in Nova Scotia and working west.

The Snowbirds soared across the Shuswap Saturday, May 16, en route to Kamloops.

Should Sunday’s flypast go as scheduled, the Snowbirds are encouraging people to watch the scene from the safety of their own homes, and refrain from travelling to see the flyover.

They’ve also asked people to maintain physical distancing practices to keep everyone safe.

You can monitor the delay and schedule on the Snowbirds’ Twitter (@CFSnowbirds) and Facebook (Canadian Forces Snowbirds) pages.

Flyovers will occur at an elevation no lower than 500 feet above all obstacles.


