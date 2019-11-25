Snow warning issued for Highway 3 – Allison Pass

More than 10 cm is expected on Highway 3

Drivers using Highway 3 are being warned of a snowfall alert in the Allison Pass area.

According to Environment Canada there will be heavy snow there throughout Monday, with accumulations up to 15 cm.

An additional 10 cm of snow is expected overnight.

Tuesday the weather agency predicts a mix of sun and cloud, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Okanagan cannabis company lands licensing
Next story
Summerland Credit Union donates money for legacy fund

Just Posted

Stars on Ice come to Kelowna in 2020

All-Time greats Kurt Browning, Elvis Tokjo and Patrick Chan will headline the event

Kelowna artists create unique working space downtown

People can work in the space until May of next year at the Kelowna Art Gallery

Petition against McCurdy supportive housing heads to B.C. Legislature

14,000 people have signed a petition to change the use of the housing facility under construction

Former Kelowna woman murdered near Edmonton

The 33-year-old was discovered deceased in an area near Parkland County

Big White Chalet, Crescendo, voted “Canada’s Best Ski Chalet”

The chalet received over 1.6 million votes to capture the award

More First Nations kids deserve child-welfare compensation, federal lawyers argue

Government had been ordered to pay $40K for each child taken away from parents after 2006

Businesses will have booths at pop-up BeadTrails Bazaar in Summerland

Bazaar will be open during Summerland Festival of Lights on Nov. 29

Man charged in crash that claimed life of retired Abbotsford Police sergeant Shinder Kirk

Conrad Nikolaus Wetten, 23, charged with driving without due care and attention

Downtown Vernon Safeway closes forever

Staff shed tears, hugs, laughs, champagne as 54-year-old business closes; will rebrand as FreshCo

Snow warning issued for Highway 3 – Allison Pass

More than 10 cm is expected on Highway 3

Musaic Vocal Ensemble to perform in Penticton and Summerland

Winter concerts scheduled for Dec. 13 and 14

Summerland Credit Union donates money for legacy fund

Donation of $75,000 made during credit union’s 75 anniversary

North Okanagan cannabis company lands licensing

True Leaf secures three licenses from Health Canada

COLUMN: Golden apple time at the Summerland Library

Do you ever stop and think about what a wonderful town we… Continue reading

Most Read