Snow warning for the Coquihalla

Driving through highway passes will require some extra caution today.

Driving through highway passes will require some extra caution today.

Enviroment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt.

“A persistent southwest flow and falling snow levels will produce 15 centimetres of snow tonight,” reads the alert.

“The heavy snow will ease Friday morning but periods of snow of lesser intensity will continue through the day on Friday.”

RELATED: SNOW HAS BEEN HITTING THE MOUNTAINS

If you’re headed to the Lower Mainland you may want to be careful, also.

There’s a rainfall warning in effect from Hope to Abbotsford.

“A plume of tropical moisture will continue to bring rain to the Fraser Valley through today,” reads the report.

“An additional 15 to 25 mm of rain on top of what has already been received is expected today. The rain will begin to taper off this afternoon from west to east.”

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.