(File photo)

Snow warning for Coquihalla Highway, 15-20 cm expected

Fraser Canyon to expect winds of 60-90 km/h

Environment Canada has warned road users that 15-20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt on Tuesday, March 10.

Another warning issued for the Fraser Canyon states strong southerly winds,reaching 60-90 km/h, are expected or occurring.

The forecaster warns drivers to prepare for quickly changing travel conditions and to maintain a safe following distance.

To monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada, use #BCStorm on social media.

