Snow tonight in Kelowna

The snowfall will continue through the week

Expect to see some snow tonight in Kelowna.

The hourly weather forecast predicts that at 6 p.m. we will see snow outside our windows.

The snowfall will continue until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Expect to see sprinkles of snow through Thursday where there could be spouts of rain to break up the holiday cheer. Friday the snow will continue.

Temperatures will stay above zero during the days, with a low on Monday at 0ºC and rising on Friday to 3ºC.

In the evenings snuggle up next to the fireplace because the temperature will drop to the negatives. with a low Wednesday evening at -5ºC.

