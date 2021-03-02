Snow smashes through bedroom wall at Big White

Gary Leck, Facebook

Residents at Big White are warning each other to clear the snow from their homes’ roofs after one house was blasted falling snow.

Gary Leck shared photos to Facebook of snow that came crashing through his home’s window and wall in Snowpines Estate on Monday (March 1) afternoon.

“Luckily, I wasn’t in our room at the time,” he wrote.

Snow appears to have crushed the wall and broke through a window in a bedroom.

Now, residents are warning each other when walking to keep an eye out for snow hanging from roofs that could easily fall.

As for Leck, it appears neighbours are stepping up to offer a place to sleep in the meantime.

This isn’t the first time heavy snow has caused damage to buildings at the resort. In April of last year, Big White Ski Resort’s Snow Ghost Inn suffered a massive roof collapse over the inner atrium and pool area.

