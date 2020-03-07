Snow returns to Okanagan streets

Okanagan residents woke up to some fresh powder coming from the skies Saturday

Just when it started to look like spring, the snow returns to much of the Okanagan.

The flurries picked up early Saturday morning and are forecasted to continue throughout Saturday with 2 to 4 centimetres scheduled by Environment Canada.

There is a high of 5 C with the snow expected to stop in the afternoon while rain is expected through the day.

The snow is forecasted to clear up Sunday.

