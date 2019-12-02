City of Kelowna snow removal crews are ready to jump into action. (File)

Snow removal procedures begin in Kelowna

Snow removal crews have been busy since the first significant snowfall this weekend

The first significant snow of the season fell this weekend and City of Kelowna snow removal crews have been busy clearing and sanding roads.

“We’re working on Priority 1 and 2 routes now and residents are asked to be patient as crews make their way through priority areas before moving into residential roads in neighbourhoods,” said Stephen Bryans, roadway operations supervisor.

“We’re also working on clearing multi-use pathways for cyclists and city-owned sidewalks. Residents and local businesses are encouraged to do their part by shovelling sidewalks and making sure to move vehicles off the road to help plows and sanders move through the city quickly and safely.”

The city clears snow and de-ices municipal roads based on their priority status. Priority one includes high-traffic roads such as Gordon Drive. Priority two includes collector roads such as Richter Street, bus routes, school zones, town centres and emergency vehicle stations. Priority three includes local roads within neighbourhoods. Highway 97 (Harvey Avenue) and Highway 33 are maintained by the Provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Snow event advisories will be issued in times of heavy downfall, which means a temporary parking ban will come into effect in snow route areas.

These areas include Academy Way, Black Mountain, Clifton/Magic Estates/Wilden, Dilworth Mountain, Kirschner Mountain, McKinley Beach and areas in the South Mission. Areas designated as snow routes are not given special consideration over other streets as all roads are cleared based on priority.

The city reminds residents they are responsible for clearing the snow off sidewalks adjacent to their property. Those who cannot clear their own driveways are encouraged to ask neighbours for help.

If someone helps to clear your sidewalk or driveway, you can nominate them as a Snow Angel and personally thank them with a Snow Angels toque and enter them in to win tickets to see the Kelowna Rockets.

For more information on snow routes, road priority status and to check if a snow event advisory is in effect at any given time, visit kelowna.ca/snow.

