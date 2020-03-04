Snow pack remains above normal in Summerland

March 1 readings show 122 per cent of historical averages

Summerland’s snow pack levels are well above normal, according to the latest measurements taken by municipal staff.

The measurements were taken on March 1. at Summerland Reservoir and at Isintok Lake.

At Summerland Reservoir, the snow depth was 900 millimetres, or the equivalent of 256 millimetres of water.

This is 122 per cent of the historical average, measured over 56 years. The historical average for this time of the year is the equivalent of 209 millimetres of water.

At Isintok Lake, the snow depth was 670 millimetres, or the equivalent of 186 millimetres of water.

This is 122 per cent of the historical average for the site. The average is the equivalent of 153 millimetres of water.

