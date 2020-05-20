Snow pack now melted at Summerland survey sites

Measurements in winter and spring were higher than normal levels

Summerland’s snow pack has now melted at the two sites where measurements are taken.

The last snow pack measurements, taken on May 15, showed no snow at the Summerland Reservoir or the Isintok Lake sites.

During most of the winter and spring, the snow pack levels at both sites were above normal.

On March 1, the two sites were both at 122 per cent of normal levels, and on April 1, Summerland Reservoir was at 132 per cent of normal, wile Isintok Lake was at 127 per cent of normal.

The measurements at Summerland Reservoir are based of 57 years of data, while at Isintok Lake, the measurements are based on 56 years of data.

The reservoirs are now spilling and while creek levels are full, flooding in Summerland is not expected in the community this year.

However, nearby in Faulder, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has been providing sand and sandbags as residents in that community are coping with localized flooding.

