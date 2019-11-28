WATCH: Snow lovers take to the slopes on Big White opening day

Boarders and skiers were thrilled for opening day on Thursday

The season has officially begun at Big White Ski Resort with opening day being celebrated on Thursday morning.

Skiers, boarders, and mountain lovers were at the slopes as early as 5 a.m. to gear up and get warm up ahead of Big White’s lifts getting turned on. Near perfect conditions of a shining sun, fresh powder and -10 Celsius graced the first round of snow-lovers as mountain slopes welcomed over 3,000 staff and visitors for opening day.

Big White’s senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall said the mountain is ready to once again welcome skiers and boarders from across the world.

“It’s my favourite day of the year,” said Ballingall.

“It’s always been our promise, if snow permits, we start running lifts and there’s a lot of smiling people out there. We’ve had (guests) from Sydney, England, Ontario and (Vancouver). People just migrate to where the snow is.”

Boarders and skiers were thrilled that the season has finally begun. With the 3rd best resort in Canada being right in their Okanagan backyard, it was all smiles at the first day on the slopes.

“It’s so amazing, I’m so stoked and conditions are pretty decent,” said one snowboarder named Cassy.

“We were fifth in line (this morning at 5 a.m.) like the real shredders. What a beautiful mountain and what a beautiful day.”

Most of Big White’s slopes remain close until more snow falls, but the riders are embracing any early runs they can get.

“This is my happy place, can’t say anything more,” said Chris, a snowboarder.

Ballingall said that the mountain’s capacity will slowly grow in the next few weeks and expects close to 16,000 guests and staff to be swarming the resort come next weekend, some of the biggest days of the season at Big White.

