Snow in Kelowna this weekend

No weather alerts are in effect for Kelowna this weekend, but Environment Canada is predicting a small chance of snow over the next few days.

Saturday is expected to see a few flurries or rain showers with a 30 per cent chance of snow on Sunday, said Environment Canada.

The start of the week looks to be sunny, with Monday hitting a high of 5 C.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be cloudy, with a 30 per cent chance of rain on Friday.

Compact snow and slippery sections on Hwy 97C can be expected, along with fog patches today according to DriveBC.

DriveBC also warns of compact snow and slippery sections on the Coquihalla Highway.

