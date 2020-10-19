Snow flurries forecasted for the Okanagan this weekend

Arctic front expected to bring colder than average temperatures and snow

An arctic front sweeping through the Okanagan could bring snow as early as Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, forecasts Environment Canada. (File photo)

Okanagan residents could get an early taste of winter this weekend.

An arctic front is forecasted to sweep through the region, bringing colder than average temperatures and a chance of snow at the valley bottom.

Environment Canada is forecasting flurries or rain showers and a high of 6 C on Friday, in both Penticton and Kelowna.

Flurries could start as early as Thursday night but will most likely occur Friday through Saturday, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist.

READ MORE: How to stay safe on the roads this winter in the Okanagan

The snow isn’t expected to last for long, however. Lundquist said the blast of arctic air should be a “temporary hiccup.” Environment Canada forecasts that temperatures will be back to seasonal averages by early next week.

Although the snow isn’t expected to stick around long, Lundquist said Okanagan drivers should have their vehicles ready for winter conditions.

“Let’s not assume the snow won’t come heavy enough or fast enough that it will melt right away,” he said.

In Okanagan, the daily high forecasted for Friday, Oct. 23 is 6 C. The average daily high in Penticton for Oct. 23 is 12.5 C.

READ MORE: Apex Mountain Resort receives first snowfall of season



jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SnowWeather