A light dusting of snow fell on SilverStar Mountain Resort ahead of Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (SilverStar Mountain Resort)

It’s snowing! Well… it snowed.

A light dusting of the white stuff fell on SilverStar Mountain Resort, lightly covering the townsite and slopes Thursday morning (Oct. 7).

For those looking for a sign to pick up the early bird pass, this could be it. There are only seven days left to get it.

