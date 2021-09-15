Highway 97 C Pennask Summitt 8 a.m.

Highway 97 C Pennask Summitt 8 a.m.

Snow falls on the Okanagan Connector

The Pennask Summit is receving some snow Wednesday afternoon

Snow flakes are falling on Highway 97 C, Wednesday afternoon.

The Pennask Summit has been receiving the white stuff since about 7:30 a.m.

Environment Canada forecasts the snow level to hit 1500 metres for Wednesday and clear for Thursday morning.

Highway 97 C Pennask Summit 1:30 p.m.

Highway 97 C Pennask Summit 1:30 p.m.

Winds are gusting between 30 and 50 km hour along the Connector.

Temperatures could reach up to 15 C by the later afternoon.

Thursday is forecast to be sunny and 17 C for Highway 97 C.

READ MORE: Parole denied for B.C. man who killed family of 6 camping in Wells Gray Provincial Park

READ MORE: American lawyer fined for bringing guns across Osoyoos border

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Highway 97OkanaganSnow

Previous story
3.5 years in jail for ex-Vernon teacher found guilty of sex crimes
Next story
Parole denied for B.C. man who killed family of 6 camping in Wells Gray Provincial Park

Just Posted

A damaged car sits on a Westside Road property impacted by the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
North Okanagan gas bars raise $8K for B.C. wildfire relief fund

Anoop Singh Klair leaves the Vernon Courthouse Friday, Sept. 10 during a break from sentencing. (Morning Star)
3.5 years in jail for ex-Vernon teacher found guilty of sex crimes

FILE - David Shearing, pictured in this 1983 file photo. David Ennis (formerly David Shearing) convicted of killing three generations of a BC family in a mass murder faces his first parole hearing Wednesday Oct. 22, 2008. Ennis was convicted in the deaths of six members of the Bentley- Johnson family while they were camping in Wells Gray Park, in the BC Interior, in 1982. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ files
Parole denied for B.C. man who killed family of 6 camping in Wells Gray Provincial Park

Rental prices for a one-bedroom unit have climbed in Kelowna in the last year (File photo)
Rent report: Kelowna sees upward trend in rates, fifth most expensive rental market in Canada