SilverStar Mountain Resort gets a white surprise June 20, the day before biking season gets into gear. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Snow falls on Okanagan resort, in June

SilverStar gets snow day before summer season starts

Snow – on June 20!

While SilverStar Mountain Resort is used to the white stuff, staff and bikers were not impressed with the winter-like conditions Thursday, June 20 – the day before the resort opens for the summer season. But that won’t stop the Star from allowing bikers to hit the trails.

“We are still a go for tomorrow,” said Chantelle Deacon, SilverStar’s communications manager. “For all of our bikers and hikers who are headed to the mountain tomorrow for opening day I recommend wearing lots of layers and dress warm for sudden weather changes.”

Although it’s not uncommon for the Star to get snow in June.

“Yes, we have definitely seen snow at this time of year, it’s not at all unusual,” said Deacon. “Hopefully the little bit of snow we received melts away quick!”

And the mountain resort isn’t the only one with a white dusting.

The Okanagan Connector had snow Wednesday, June 19.

See: Unexpected snow on Okanagan Connector, Penask Summit

