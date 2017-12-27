Snow dusts the region

The Okanagan and Shuswap woke up to a dusting of snow on Wednesday

Skiers at Big White Mountain were up early to catch first chair after 8 centimetres of snow fell over night.

The dusting of snow puts the Alpine base at 152 cm so far this year, allowing for 108 of 118 runs to be open for Wednesday.

If you’re heading to the hill today or just out in the Central Okanagan dress warmly as Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures of -9 C with periods of snow throughout the day.

To the north Silver Star Mountain is reporting 3 cm of snow in the last 24 hours and a base of 126 cm. Cooler temperatures will hit Vernon and the Shuswap at – 13 C with as much as 2 more cm of snow falling in Salmon Arm.

While Apex Mountain is reporting no new snow overnight and an Alpine base of 103 cm. Four of four lifts are open on the hill and it’s forecast to be -14 C with light wind on Wednesday.

For Penticton except light snow throughout the day and temperatures hovering around -6 C.

RELATED: Wintry conditions on mountain passes

On the Interior Highways expect compact snow and fog for the morning on both the Connector and Coquihalla. Up to 5 cm of snow is expected to fall on the mountain passes through out the day.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
