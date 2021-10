More than 28 cm falls on SilverStar Ski Resort with more in the forecast

It’s beginning to look a lot like winter on SilverStar Mountain Resort.

More than 28 centimetres have already fallen on Vernon’s ski resort and another 60 are in the forecast.

“We were excited to show you a peek of Silver Fox on the new snow cam,” the resort said in a Facebook post Oct. 28. “But, looks like he got a little snowed in.”

