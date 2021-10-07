Snow descends on parts of the Okanagan Connector

Snow descended onto parts of the Okanagan Connector early Thursday morning, Oct. 7, with patches blanketing the highway between Brenda Mine and Pothole Lake.
DriveBC webcam footage of Pothole Lake shows flurries beginning at around 2 a.m.
At the Pennask Summit, about 74 km west of Kelowna, the highway was covered with snow by 6:40 a.m.
Cameras looking east at Brenda Creek, about 22 km west of Highway 97/97C junction, show snow covering the area at around 7:20 a.m.
According to Environment Canada, the low in Kelowna for Thursday evening is 1 C, with patches of frost occurring. The snow level is measured at 1,500 m.
