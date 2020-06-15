Snow delays summer opening of Big White Ski Resort

A large dump of snow on Big White Ski Resort has postponed summer reopening.

The summer opening of the Okanagan resort has been postponed until July 10, the resort’s vice president announced on social media Monday (June 15).

Michael J. Ballingall said conditions on the mountain Monday morning showed that, “mother nature is not finished with winter at Big White Ski Resort yet.”

“We will continue to use a snowcat and backhoe to clear trails wherever we can, but we are going to need a lot of help from the sun,” Ballingall said.

The resort has been closed since March 16 due to COVID-19.

At the end of May, the resort announced they would be refunding pass holders. This year’s pass will include an instant 20 per cent rebate for the unprecedented closure to all renewing pass holders that had a 2019-20 season pass.

