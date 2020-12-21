Police are advising to stay off the Coquihalla today with 30 cm of snow expected to fall. This was the Coquihalla at 8 a.m.

Snow day in the Okanagan

Snow accumulating on all major roads and highways, crash in Princeton

Snow is sticking on all major roads and highways in the Okanagan.

Environment Canada issued the winter weather warning yesterday (Dec. 20), saying the white stuff would start falling around 5 a.m. but by 7 a.m. it was raining in Penticton.

That turned to snow 45 minutes later and already there is quite an accumulation of snow on all major routes.

Part of the Okanagan could see up to 20 centimetres (cm) of snow today.

READ MORE: Snow warning

A vehicle incident has sent emergency vehicles to Highway 5A in Princeton this morning.

Police advised for people to stay off the Coquihalla today with an expected 30 cm of snow to fall.

So far, no crashes have been reported but all semis are expected to chain up.

Snowfall will be more variable in the Okanagan where lower elevations along the lake may receive 10 cm or less; however, there will be 15 cm or more at higher terrains.

Environment Canada advises surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The empty chair: Canadians face first Christmas without loved ones lost to COVID-19
Next story
5 things we’ve learned about COVID-19 since the pandemic struck

Just Posted

Areas affected by the power outage.
Thousands without power in Kelowna

The power went out about 8:30 a.m. Monday

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews at a scene off Postill Lake Road Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 where a skier suffered a suspected spinal injury. (Contributed)
Skier with suspected spinal injury rescued from Kelowna backcountry

Two skiers were practicing flips off Postill Lake Road; COSAR called for helicopter rescue

A flight landing at Kelowna International Airport in March 2020. (File)
Six Kelowna flights exposed to COVID-19 through December

Six flights to or from YLW carried COVID-positive passengers

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for B.C.’s southern Interior beginning Monday. Accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres are expected in some areas. (Twitter)
Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for southern Interior

Accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres of snow expected, starting Monday

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
UPDATE: RCMP locate missing Vernon woman

Update: The 41-year-old Vernon woman last seen Dec. 18 has been found

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, who works in the intensive care unit at B.C. Children’s Hospital, poses for a photograph in Vancouver, on Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
5 things we’ve learned about COVID-19 since the pandemic struck

It’s difficult to believe the year is almost over

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. eases rules for COVID-19 small business, tourism relief

30% loss of sales at time of application now qualifies

FILE – An organizer displays a naloxone kit that people can pick up for free as International Overdose Awareness Day training seminar takes place at Centennial Square in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday August 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
153 people died of drug overdoses in November in B.C.; deaths climb in seniors

Deaths in older age groups have nearly doubled from 2019

Thirty-four unionized workers represented by MoveUp started rotating job action at VantageOne Credit Union’s two Vernon locations Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Workers are calling for basic job protection and fair security. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Union workers pause strike action at Vernon bank

Unionized VantageOne Credit Union workers temporarily stop action for holidays

Police are advising to stay off the Coquihalla today with 30 cm of snow expected to fall. This was the Coquihalla at 8 a.m.
Snow day in the Okanagan

Snow accumulating on all major roads and highways, crash in Princeton

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Tributes have been pouring in for longtime Morning Star editor Glenn Mitchell, who died suddenly Thursday, Dec. 17, at age 60. (Cory Bialecki photo)
Colleagues, community deeply saddened by Vernon editor’s death

Glenn Mitchell, managing editor at the Morning Star for nearly 30 years, died suddenly Dec. 17

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Jaclyn Mountain says her mother, Cindy Mountain, seen in an undated handout photo, would be thrilled to see her Port Coquitlam, B.C., home decked out in Christmas lights for the first time in15 years. Cindy Mountain, of ‘Namgis First Nation in Alert Bay, B.C., died of COVID-19 in April at age 59. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-The Mountain Family, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
The empty chair: Canadians face first Christmas without loved ones lost to COVID-19

Here are the stories of how Canadians who lost loved ones to COVID-19 are coping with Christmas grief

Most Read