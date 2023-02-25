Snow causing troubles for flights at Kelowna International Airport

Some flights have been delayed and cancelled because of the weather

The snowfall has caused problems at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) on Saturday, Feb. 25.

As of 2 p.m., in the arriving flights, four have been delayed and seven have been cancelled. In the departures, four flights have also been delayed while six are cancelled.

“Due to weather systems across the country, we are expecting some delays/cancellations this weekend at YLW. Please check your flight status with your airline before coming to the airport,” said airport said in a tweet.

Kelowna is expecting to get 2-4 centimetres of snow Saturday afternoon and up to five cm at night with winds reaching 30 km/h.

