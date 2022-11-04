The highways have experienced around 35 centimetres and are expecting 10-15 more throughout the night (Photo - Kathy Smythe Sheppard/Facebook)

Snow causing havoc for drivers, multiple Okanagan highway closures

Drivers on Highways 97C, 5, and 3 are all experiencing delays

UPDATE 1:45 p.m.

The car crash on Highway 3 that was affecting westbound traffic outside of Hedley has now been cleared.

Original

The Okanagan highways are in disarray as the first snowfall of season is causing many problems for travelers.

At 12 p.m., the Okanagan Connector (Highway 97C) closed westbound because of a car crash between Junction Hwy 97 and Pennask Summit. Detours are available using Highway 3 or Highway 97 to Kamloops. DriveBC’s next update will be at 4 p.m.

The Connector already has experienced 35 centimetres of snow is expected 15-20 cm more through to Saturday.

Highway 3 also has a car crash at Wagon Wheel Road in Bridesville that is affecting traffic in both directions. The highway is not closed but drivers are to expect major delays in the area.

Traffic is also being affected westbound on Highway 3 approximately three kilometres east of Scott Road in Hedley.

Just outside Princeton, there is a crash blocking the highway. Drivers in both directions are to expect major delays and congestion.

On Highway 5 between Kamloops and Merritt, there is a car crash affecting northbound traffic near the Clapperton Brake Check.

Capital News will keep updated on the highway traffic and snowy conditions.

