Snow causes waste collection delays in Central Okanagan

Central Okanagan residents will have their carts picked up when it is safe to do so

While the Central Okanagan curbside waste collection schedule returned to normal this week, the large dump of snow has made it anything but easy to handle.

In light of the heavy snowfall, Central Okanagan residents may see delays in their curbside garbage and recycling collection.

As crews do their best to clear snow from roads and side streets, curbside collection staff is also trying to maintain their regular pickup schedule while at the same time catch up on any routes where collection has been missed.

If your garage or recycling has not been picked up, the regional district asks you to leave your carts out and the waste hauler will pick them up as soon as it is safe. To ensure your collection is not missed, please do not bring your carts back until they have been emptied.

As well, to help both road clearing and waste collection staff, please place your carts as close to the street as possible, without blocking the street, sidewalk or bike lanes or impeding snow ploughs. Carts should not be located behind or on top of snow banks and should be at least three feet from any obstacle or parked vehicle.

For more information on proper placement and how to handle your carts in winter conditions, visit the RDCO YouTube channel or rdco.com/recycle.

READ MORE: Big White receives nearly a foot of snow

READ MORE: ‘Snowpocalypse’ hits Kelowna

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man gets five years after woman held at Vancouver Island farm
Next story
Hundreds without power in the Central Okanagan

Just Posted

Youth filmmakers showcase senior stars in “Seniors Got Talent” series

The series includes ten documentary films

Public warning issued after cougar spotted in Lake Country

Residents are to contact the Conservation Officer Service reporting line (1-877-952-7277) if they spot a cougar

Big White restaurant hosting fundraiser for wildfires in Australia

The Blarney Stone Irish Tavern will gather donations Jan. 15

Hundreds without power in the Central Okanagan

Residents are encouraged to monitor the ongoing conditions at bchydro.com/power-outages and outages.fortisbc.com

Snow causes waste collection delays in Central Okanagan

Central Okanagan residents will have their carts picked up when it is safe to do so

VIDEO: How to help the animals affected by Australia’s wildfires

Fire burning all across the country, with animals and people at risk

Lightning rout Canucks 9-2 to end Vancouver’s 7-game win streak

Carter Verhaeghe his first career hat trick for Bolts

One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

Four vehicles were involved in the crash

UPDATE: Power restored for North Okanagan community left in the dark, again

Crash reportedly took out power near Village of Lumby

Two B.C. cities crack top 25 most bedbug-infested cities in Canada

Orkin Canada has released cities with the most bed bugs in 2019

Two arrested during RCMP search of Salmon Arm properties

Southeast District Emergency Response Team assists with warrant executions

SilverStar stoked to surpass two-metre snow base

Vernon mountain resort pow celebrated while those plowing not so thrilled

Vernon teacher served suspension for test leak

A District No. 22 teacher used a secure exam for study prep materials

B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Jaalen Edenshaw says it is one small step to keeping culture and language alive on Haida Gwaii

Most Read