Snow causes waste collection delays in Central Okanagan

Central Okanagan residents will have their carts picked up when it is safe to do so

While the Central Okanagan curbside waste collection schedule returned to normal this week, the large dump of snow has made it anything but easy to handle.

In light of the heavy snowfall, Central Okanagan residents may see delays in their curbside garbage and recycling collection.

As crews do their best to clear snow from roads and side streets, curbside collection staff is also trying to maintain their regular pickup schedule while at the same time catch up on any routes where collection has been missed.

If your garage or recycling has not been picked up, the regional district asks you to leave your carts out and the waste hauler will pick them up as soon as it is safe. To ensure your collection is not missed, please do not bring your carts back until they have been emptied.

As well, to help both road clearing and waste collection staff, please place your carts as close to the street as possible, without blocking the street, sidewalk or bike lanes or impeding snow ploughs. Carts should not be located behind or on top of snow banks and should be at least three feet from any obstacle or parked vehicle.

For more information on proper placement and how to handle your carts in winter conditions, visit the RDCO YouTube channel or rdco.com/recycle.

READ MORE: Big White receives nearly a foot of snow

READ MORE: ‘Snowpocalypse’ hits Kelowna

@Niftymittens14

daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.