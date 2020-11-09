Snow causes vehicles to spin into ditch in Joe Rich

Goudie Road and Highway 33 are slippery with snow

Motorists travelling in Joe Rich are warning others of slippery conditions on Highway 33 and Goudie Road.

At least three vehicles skidded off the road on Goudie, Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada is forecasting between 5 and 10 cm of snow overnight.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist, the snow is expected to end late Tuesday morning with temperatures heating-up a little, but not enough to melt the snow.

Lundquist said he expects another winter to storm to arrive on Thursday or Friday and that winter might have arrived early this year.

DriveBC is warning motorists to watch for slippery sections on Highway 33 between Christian Valley Road and McCulloch Road.

Compact snow is being reported on the Coquihalla and Highway 97C.

