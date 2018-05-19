Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

Every weekend, we feature top stories from the week in Kelowna and Lake Country

Students from Princeton Secondary School removed their bras for classes Thursday to protest disciplinary action taken over students showing bra straps. (Andrea DeMeer/Black Press)

Skipped the news this week? Don’t worry, we have your back.

Check out top stories from the week for the Capital News and Lake Country Calendar.

1. A group of students went braless at Princeton Secondary School Thursday to protest what they say is unfair enforcement of rules about dress.

They also put up posters with slogans including “My body is not a distraction” and “Yes, I have breasts.”

According to the protesters, who ranged in age from 13 to 18, girls have been disciplined for their attire, including for showing a bra strap.

2. A capital funding priority to replace Rutland Middle School may have hit a financial snag.

After a visit from ministry of education officials last Thursday to review the Central Okanagan School District’s capital spending priorities, the resolution adopted by the board of education to support relocating Rutland Middle to the current Quigley Elementary site and shuffle the displaced primary students to surrounding schools is in some doubt.

3. The second largest plane ever to land at Kelowna International Airport touched down Friday afternoon.

The privately owned Boeing 747 Special Performance aircraft—one of only 45 ever built and one of only six still flying in the world—is a modified version of the first “jumbo” jet. It has a wingspan of 195 feet and overall length of 184 feet. A typical 247 is about 230 feet long.

4. Horses won’t be trotting down the Lake Country portion of the Okanagan Rail Trail, despite some effort to get them there.

A bylaw amendment presented during a regular council meeting Tuesday night labels the rail trail as a dog walking park, but also points out that horses are not allowed on the trail.

5. Property owners along the waterfront prone to flooding or to damage due to flooding are encouraged to install protective measures for lake levels that could reach 2017 levels.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Most Read