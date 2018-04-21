Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

Joe Oranchuk, a resident of Heimlich Road, stands in a puddle that was once a field, Thursday afternoon. Residents along the road are experiencing flooding. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

1. Only one man is now charged with the 2011 murder of B.C. gang leader Jonathan Bacon and he’s expected to plead guilty May 1.

New charges listed on court documents show Jujhar Khun-Khun and Michael Jones are now facing a charge of conspiracy to commit murder, while Jason McBride alone is charged with murder.

2. Joe Oranchuk’s painted turtle ponds are four inches higher than normal, a stream now runs through his property, his fields which housed goats, chickens and bees have turned to swamps and his basement flooded.

He has lived at his Spiers Road property since 1984 and he’s never experienced anything like it.

3. Changes have been made to a proposed 46-unit supportive housing project on Commerce Avenue in Kelowna.

The initial application by BC Housing to build the temporary facility, operated by the John Howard Society, to provide affordable housing and support services to people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless was met with opposition from neighbouring business and building owners.

4. The first woman to take on a full-time firefighting role in Kelowna starts Monday.

Until the yet-to-be-named woman starts work next week, the number of women employed locally as structural firefighters sits at zero, though there are two paid-on-call firefighters. There are also two women working as firefighters at the airport, which isn’t the city’s jurisdiction.

5. The District of Lake Country council has approved the starting stages for a new winery.

Council considered a development proposal at 14850 Middle Beach Road for the construction of a building containing four agri-tourism accommodation units, storage space for agricultural use and a future winery, during Tuesday night’s regular meeting.

