Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

Every weekend, the Capital News and Lake Country Calendar will highlight this week’s top news stories.

1. A famous cuddly deer has been popular on social media lately. Lake Country firefighters combating wildfires in the Burns Lake area got the chance to meet it and also snapped a photo.

2. As part of Overdose Awareness Day Friday, the Capital News interviewed a mother who lost both her sons to overdoses.

Helen Jennens keeps an old photo of her sons – both sporting huge grins, their arms around each others’ shoulders – on her dresser, near to a metal sculpture inscribed with their names: Tyler and Rian.