Snoozed through the news this week? We’ve got you covered

Bruce Cook performing a backflip at a Nitro show in 2016. -Image: Contributed

1. RCMP say 14 people are dead and 14 people were injured Friday after a truck collided with a bus carrying a junior hockey team to a playoff game in northeastern Saskatchewan.

Police say there were 28 people including the driver on board the Humboldt Broncos bus when the crash occurred at around 5 p.m. on Highway 35 north of Tisdale.

2. A life-changing injury hasn’t stopped Bruce Cook from living his dream.

In January 2014, during a Nitro Circus action sport show in Hamilton, Ont., Cook was seriously injured while attempting the world’s first ever double front flip on a motorcycle.

Four years later, using a modified bike, the 30-year-old Cook is going strong, displaying his talents at Nitro Circus shows all across North America.

3. Charlie, the 12 year old shih tzu, lhasa apso cross that was attacked on 30th Street NE in Salmon Arm on April 2, is home safe and recovering with his family, the Pierlots’.

Lorne Pierlot’s wife was out for a walk with Charlie on April 2 when an American bulldog suddenly attacked the small dog, a passerby attempted to intervene before police and animal control arrived on scene and successfully pulled the bulldog off Charlie.

4. The City of Kelowna wants to keep pot shops off the main streets of two of its major commercial centres.

In a report going to city council Monday, planning department staff are recommending exclusion zones for marijuana retail operations once cannabis is legalized in Canada this summer. The proposed no-go areas would include Bernard Avenue downtown and South Pandosy Street.

5. Lake Country Mayor James Baker will seek re-election in October.

“There are still some initiatives that we want to get started and I think I would like to carry on pursuing those, they’re still secret,” he said.

“It involves provincial and federal programs we are applying for, or intending to apply for.”

