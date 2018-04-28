Credit: Saskia Dover

Snoozed through the news this week? We’ve got you covered

Every Saturday, we take our top stories and share them with you

Every weekend the Capital News and Lake Country Calendar will highlight popular stories from the week, just in case you missed them.

1. Jason Brolund can’t decide which potential disaster will most challenge his team of fire fighters this year, but he’s keeping an eye on the sky.

“Right now we are dealing with fires and floods, both at the same time,” said Brolund, fire chief of West Kelowna Fire Department. “We are in that awkward time where we have lots of water from the snow melt, but not as much precipitation as we might expect. And in our area in particular, what we’ve seen is the snow has melted and the long grass from last year is still around and it’s drying out fast, so we get fires.”

There were two Wednesday. The first was a grass fire along Highway 97 and the Coquihalla off-ramp at approximately 4:30 p.m.

2. The Fraser Institute’s report card on B.C.’s elementary schools has been given a failing grade by the Central Okanagan School Distict.

The rankings for 946 elementary schools in the 2018 report were released last Saturday, but school district superintendent/CEO Kevin Kaardal says it has generated little discussion within the local school community.

“We don’t have consultations over the results, we don’t make a big deal about it,” Kaardal said.

3. Cache Creek is bracing for one in 90 year water levels over the next four days, with water already breaching culverts and flooding several properties and roads in the Village.

4. A beaver was found near the West Kelowna yacht club Friday with arrows embedded in its fur.

5. The District of Lake Country collected more revenue than anticipated in its 2017 financial budget due to an increase of building permits and development.

“Developer contributions far exceeded budget by approximately $6.4 million due the large amount of development in the district and the transfer of the assets from the developers to the district related to that development (roads, sidewalks, utility infrastructure etc.),” according to a draft financial report which will presented to council Tuesday night.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. Interior battles flooding as washouts close highways

Just Posted

Donate blood in Lake Country

A blood clinic will be held May 9 at George Elliot Secondary

Snoozed through the news this week? We’ve got you covered

Every Saturday, we take our top stories and share them with you

Kelowna police seeking more information on alleged assault

The assault allegedly took place Wednesday at 1:30 a.m.

Student summer jobs available for Kelowna and Lake Country

232 jobs were recently approved by the Government of Canada

Beaver full of arrows found near West Kelowna yacht club

The injured animal was found today by a Kelowna resident

VIDEO: B.C. Interior battles flooding as washouts close highways

Merritt, Cache Creek put on flood watch as hot temperatures melt mid-level snow packs

On Day of Mourning, Fernie remembers victims of ammonia leak tragedy

“We can never forget the men we lost,” said Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano

Nicholas Butcher found guilty of second-degree murder of yoga instructor

12-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury delivered verdict Saturday after five hours of deliberation

Tackling reconciliation: Group tries to understand Indigenous perspectives

Reconciliation is about forming relationships with local First Nation communities, says organizers

8 women and 2 men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

The dead ranged in age from 22 to 94 and included a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan

VIDEO: Broncos tribute concert attracts thousands including star NHL players

NHL players Sean Monahan of Calgary Flames, Brendan Gallagher of Montreal Canadiens attended

Reported illnesses from eating raw B.C oysters appear to be dropping

A total of 172 cases of gastrointestinal illness linked to oyster consumption have been reported

Letter: We should allow youth to vote

To the editor: At what age should young people be allowed to… Continue reading

VIDEO: How Meghan Markle is reppin’ Canadian fashion internationally

The soon-to-be princess has a thing for locally made clothing out of eastern Canada

Most Read