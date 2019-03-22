The William R. Bennett Bridge, linking Kelowna and West Kelowna across Okanagan Lake, was built by, and is currently maintained by, a subsidiary of SNC-Lavalin. Seen here beside the former Okanagan Lake Floating Bridge (right) that it replaced on opening day in 2008. (Alistair Waters/Capital News)

SNC-Lavalin maintaining WR Bennett Bridge amidst controversy in Ottawa

The engineering company designed and maintains the bridge between Kelowna and West Kelowna

The company at the centre of the scandal currently enveloping the federal government has a strong Kelowna connection.

SNC-Lavalin, a multi-national Canadian engineering company, designed, built and and now maintains the 11-year-old William Richards Bennett Bridge between Kelowna and West Kelowna, the only crossing of Okanagan Lake and a vital highway transportation link in the Okanagan.

The company, through it’s subsidiary Protrans WRB Bridge, won the 30-year contract from the province to to maintain the bridge after building the $144 million floating structure in 2008

The bridge is Canada’s only floating bridge, according to the company’s website.

SNC-Lavalin is at the centre of a controversy that lead to former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould quitting the federal cabinet after she was moved to veterans affairs last month. Wilson-Raybould claims, as justice minister, she was pressured by officials with the prime minister’s office and others in the government to intervene in ongoing criminal legal proceedings against the company stemming from its dealings in other countries, and to abandon prosecution in favour of a deferred prosecution agreement.

Wilson-Raybould is married to Tim Raybould, who was the chief negotiator for the Westbank First Nation when it negotiated its landmark self-government agreement with Ottawa in 2004.

Operation of the WR Bennett bridge is not directly connected to the company’s current problems in Ottawa.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Bennett Bridge turns 10-years-old

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, which awarded the contract to maintain the bridge and oversees it, said in a statement it cannot comment on any specific company, or any case before the courts.

READ MORE: Wilson-Raybould says she’s sticking with Liberals for 2019 vote

“In general, depending on the nature of convictions of a federal offence, the province could be in a position to place restrictions on a company from entering or moving forward in a procurement process,” the statement said.

In 2018, when the bridge celebrated its 10th anniversary, the ministry’s Okanagan-Shuswap district manager said the province was pleased with the performance of bridge and that the ministry had a positive working relationship with SNC-Lavalin.

READ MORE: Wilson-Raybould invited to testify at committee on SNC-Lavalin affair

READ MORE: MPs continue voting marathon as Tories protest shutdown of Wilson-Raybould motion

READ MORE: As MPs pull all-nighter, Philpott breathes fresh life into SNC-Lavalin scandal

An email has been sent to SNC-Lavalin for comment.

More to come.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pot industry welcomes decreased edibles tax, but unhappy medical tax remains
Next story
West Kelowna Firefighters to host memorial golf tournament

Just Posted

Dust advisory in affect for Kelowna

Avoid roads with heavy vehicle traffic

SNC-Lavalin maintaining WR Bennett Bridge amidst controversy in Ottawa

The engineering company designed and maintains the bridge between Kelowna and West Kelowna

Big White firefighters camp on roof to raise money

The eighth annual Rooftop Camp Out, hosted by the Big White Fire Department, starts Friday

World Water Day: Special challenge issued to youth to be climate conscious

Friday, March 22, the Okanagan Basin Water Board is issuing a special challenge

Challenge issued to keep Okanagan Rail Trail free of dog poop

A Lake Country resident is challenging others to take extra bags with them

Truck driver in fatal Broncos crash sentenced to eight years

Judge Inez Cardinal told court in Melfort, Sask., that Sidhu’s remorse and guilty plea were mitigating factors

Fierce feline spotted as ‘aggressor’ in face off with coyote in B.C. backyard

North Vancouver resident Norm Lee captures orange cat versus coyote in backyard showdown

Wilson-Raybould to reveal more details, documents on SNC-Lavalin affair

Former attorney general has written to the House of Commons justice committee

Anti-discrimination group wants to map offenders with cross-Canada hate atlas

Morgane Oger Foundation issues call for volunteers to help build Canadian Atlas of Populist Extremism

Kater to launch ridesharing service in Vancouver by end of month

The Surrey-based company got its permits from the Vancouver Taxi Association

Saanich Police arrest suspended driver with laminated paper licence plates

Fake plates crafted of laminated paper

UPDATE: Gun allegedly drawn over garbage dispute in Kelowna

The public is asked to stay away from the Christleton Avenue area

Second case of measles reported in the B.C. Interior

Case is connected to an earlier measles case in 100 Mile House

Explore the sunken treasures of the Shuswap

Divers explore historic boats and a Ford Model T that broke through lake ice while on a delivery

Most Read