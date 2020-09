Lumby residents are reporting smoky skies linked to the possible burning of a structure Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (Tammy Porisky - Facebook)

Residents in the Lumby area are reporting smoke around Trinity Valley Road.

At around 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4, an area resident said the road is closed and a structure was reportedly burning at around the 13-kilometre mark.

The area resident reported police and forestry are on scene.

A Vernon Morning Star reporter is en route.

More information to come.

