Smoky skies forecasted for the Okanagan Valley

Temperatures forecasted in low- to mid-20s throughout the week

Environment Canada has posted another smoky skies bulletin for the Okanagan Valley, though forecasted rains throughout the region could alleviate conditions in some areas.

The smoke is expected to loom over the valley for the next two days.

Environment Canada is urging people to be mindful of the health effects of wildfire smoke and limit time spent outdoors.

“Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties. Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place.”

The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) for most of the Okanagan currently sits at a two, a low health risk.

Temperatures throughout the week are forecasted in the low- to mid-20s with the rain subsiding on Wednesday and returning by the weekend.

