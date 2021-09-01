The air quality statement issued on Tuesday, Aug. 31 warned residents of smoky skies for two days. Environment Canada urged people to be mindful of the health effects of wildfire smoke and limit time spent outdoors. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

Smoky skies bulletin lifted for Kelowna, Vernon; remains in place for South Okanagan

A special air quality statement still remains for the South Okanagan

A special air quality statement has ended for the Central and North Okanagan areas.

The air quality statement issued on Tuesday, Aug. 31 warned residents of smoky skies for two days. Environment Canada urged people to be mindful of the health effects of wildfire smoke and limit time spent outdoors.

A special air quality statement still remains for the South Okanagan, urging residents to look out for adverse weather conditions.

Forecasts for the region are calling for temperatures in the low- to mid-20s throughout the week.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Hundreds gather in Kelowna for International Overdose Awareness Day

READ MORE: Morning crash takes down light post in Rutland

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Environment Canada weatherKelownaPentictonVernon

Previous story
PHOTOS: Hundreds gather in Kelowna for International Overdose Awareness Day
Next story
B.C. girl, 13, raises over $32K for BC Children’s Hospital, launches new raffle

Just Posted

Kelowna General Hospital nurses stand outside the hospital with locked arms in opposition of a more than 1000-person protest against provincial COVID-19 health mandates on Wednesday, Sept. 1. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Vax card protesters take over streets near Kelowna General Hospital

A 3,000-hectare control burn on the White Rock Lake wildfire was a success Aug. 30, 2021. (Dyan DeVine - Facebook)
VIDEO: No growth on White Rock Lake wildfire prompts Vernon to rescind evacuation alert

A woman wipes a tear in Kelowna’s Kerry Park on Aug. 31, during an event that honoured the families and those lives lost to illicit drug overdoses. (Aaron Hemens/Black Press)
Enderby among areas with highest overdose death rates

Beachgoers relax in the sun at Kal Lake Beach in Coldstream on July 23, 2020. (Justin Ketterer - Contributed)
Safe to swim at Kal Beach in Coldstream