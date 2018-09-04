Smoky skies bulletin issued for the Okanagan

Another day another special air quality statement is in effect for the Okanagan valley.

“Several significant fires continue to burn, most notably in the central and northern Interior,” reads the bulletin from Environment Canada.

“These fires have resulted in forest fire smoke spreading over large parts of the central interior and further east towards the Alberta border. There are also large forest fires burning in Washington State that are spreading smoke in most areas just north of the US border. It is to be noted that subtle changes in the winds and wildfire behavior could cause smoke to return or increase.”

READ ALSO: AMAZING EAGLE PICTURE

While the warning has been issued, the air quality rating is currently a 2, which is low health risk. It’s not forecast to rise higher than a three today.

For general information about wildfire smoke and your health, contact HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 (toll free, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week).

Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties. Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.

For more information on current air quality, see: www.bcairquality.ca.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat

kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.