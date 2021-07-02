Smoky skies ahead for Okanagan Valley, Shuswap

The province issued the bulletin as air quality degrades due to wildfire activity

Skies are smoky in the Okanagan as wildfires burn. Pictured is one of the fires burning north of Big White, as seen from Dilworth Mountain on July 1. (Dale Mckee/Facebook)

The provincial government has issued a smoky skies bulletin for several parts of B.C. as wildfires continue to rage.

Several regions are forecasted to be impacted by wildfire smoke, including North and Central Okanagan, as well as the Shuswap area.

The smoky skies bulletin was issued to ensure people know to avoid smoke exposure during this time.

During smoky conditions, the province advises people to stay cool, drink plenty of fluids and to carry fast-acting medication with you especially if you have asthma or other chronic illnesses.

People are asked to monitor their symptoms as well, including a dry cough, sore throat, and difficulty breathing. These symptoms are similar to those of COVID-19; if you are unsure, use the provincial self-assessment tool.

The air quality in Central Okanagan is listed as having a low risk of adverse effects despite the smoky condition, with moderate risk in the North Okanagan.

Kamloops, where several wildfires are currently burning, is listed as very high risk.

