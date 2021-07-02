Skies are smoky in the Okanagan as wildfires burn. Pictured is one of the fires burning north of Big White, as seen from Dilworth Mountain on July 1. (Dale Mckee/Facebook)

Skies are smoky in the Okanagan as wildfires burn. Pictured is one of the fires burning north of Big White, as seen from Dilworth Mountain on July 1. (Dale Mckee/Facebook)

Smoky skies ahead for Okanagan Valley, Shuswap

The province issued the bulletin as air quality degrades due to wildfire activity

The provincial government has issued a smoky skies bulletin for several parts of B.C. as wildfires continue to rage.

Several regions are forecasted to be impacted by wildfire smoke, including North and Central Okanagan, as well as the Shuswap area.

The smoky skies bulletin was issued to ensure people know to avoid smoke exposure during this time.

During smoky conditions, the province advises people to stay cool, drink plenty of fluids and to carry fast-acting medication with you especially if you have asthma or other chronic illnesses.

People are asked to monitor their symptoms as well, including a dry cough, sore throat, and difficulty breathing. These symptoms are similar to those of COVID-19; if you are unsure, use the provincial self-assessment tool.

The air quality in Central Okanagan is listed as having a low risk of adverse effects despite the smoky condition, with moderate risk in the North Okanagan.

Kamloops, where several wildfires are currently burning, is listed as very high risk.

READ MORE: Two wildfires near Big White still burning, one out

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Firefighting efforts pick up on blaze near Chase
Next story
SPCA seizes dog strapped to RV during sweltering Okanagan heatwave

Just Posted

The area where the man has fallen from an ATV. Google.
Man falls from ATV 50-feet down embankment near Kelowna airport

Skies are smoky in the Okanagan as wildfires burn. Pictured is one of the fires burning north of Big White, as seen from Dilworth Mountain on July 1. (Dale Mckee/Facebook)
Smoky skies ahead for Okanagan Valley, Shuswap

(Michael J. Ballingall/Facebook) (Michael J. Ballingall/Facebook)
Two wildfires near Big White still burning, one out

A lovely re-wilded nature-scaped yard in Coldstream that doesn’t require watering or chemical fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides or mowing. Very low maintenance and it attracts and supports many birds, butterflies and other wildlife. (Charlie Peti photo)
Get Outdoors! And learn about bugs: Part 2