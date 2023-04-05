Smoke visible in Kelowna during Westbank First Nation prescribed burn

BC Wildfire Service is assisting Westbank First Nation this week with a prescribed burn.
The burn began today (April 5) on the Medicine Creek Tsinstikeptum Indian Reserve 12 Gallaghers’ lands, about five kilometres east of Kelowna.
Cultural burns have been conducted on the lands for generations in order to care for the grasslands and the beings that use them.
Westbank says approximately 18 hectares are in critical need of a burn.
Smoke is expected to be visible as the burn continues for another day or two.
@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on