BC Wildfire Service file

BC Wildfire Service file

Smoke to rise above Central Okanagan due to planned burn in Myra Bellevue

The burn could start as soon as Nov. 8

BC Wildfire Service, BC Parks, and Okanagan Shuswap Resource District is advising locals of planned pile burning to start as early as tomorrow (Nov. 8) at Myra Bellevue Park.

The plan is to burn 200 piles of wood debris in the Penticton Fire Zone.

Smoke and flames may be visible across Central Okanagan.

The exact timing of the burn will depend on weather, venting and snow conditions, and the burn will only proceed if conditions will allow smoke to dissipate.

The burn is part of a fuels management project that supports the City of Kelowna’s Community Wildfire Protection Project.

READ MORE: Delays, cancellations, diversions due to weather at Kelowna airport

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PentictonWildfires

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rough seas cause cancellation of 18 B.C. Ferries sailings

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service file
Smoke to rise above Central Okanagan due to planned burn in Myra Bellevue

(Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Snowstorm continues to cause havoc in Kelowna with crash on Hwy. 97

(Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)
Snow causes 7 vehicle crash, flames and delays on Kelowna roads

A number of flights are cancelled or delayed due to weather at Kelowna International Airport on Nov. 7, 2022 (ylw.kelowna.ca)
Delays, cancellations, diversions due to weather at Kelowna airport