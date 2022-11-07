Smoke to rise above Central Okanagan due to planned burn in Myra Bellevue

The burn could start as soon as Nov. 8

BC Wildfire Service, BC Parks, and Okanagan Shuswap Resource District is advising locals of planned pile burning to start as early as tomorrow (Nov. 8) at Myra Bellevue Park.

The plan is to burn 200 piles of wood debris in the Penticton Fire Zone.

Smoke and flames may be visible across Central Okanagan.

The exact timing of the burn will depend on weather, venting and snow conditions, and the burn will only proceed if conditions will allow smoke to dissipate.

The burn is part of a fuels management project that supports the City of Kelowna’s Community Wildfire Protection Project.

