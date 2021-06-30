(BC Wildfire Dashboard)

(BC Wildfire Dashboard)

Wildfires north of Big White grow to a combined 300 hectares

A large plume of smoke in the area can be seen from as far as downtown Kelowna

UPDATE: 5:30 p.m.

Two wildfires 18 kilometres north of Big White have grown to an estimated combined size of 300 hectares.

The two fires were part of a three-fire cluster, all of which sparked on Tuesday evening. Earlier on Wednesday, the largest of the blazes was just three hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service says smoke and fire behaviour is making the size difficult to confirm. Fire crews have been pulled back to protect their safety due to “aggressive fire behaviour.”

No structures or properties are currently threatened.

UPDATE: 5 p.m.

Smoke is pouring from a cluster of three small wildfires north of Big White.

The BC Wildfire Service still lists all three fires as small, the largest being just three hectares, but a large plume of smoke from the area suggests the fire has grown since this afternoon.

The smoke can be seen from as far as downtown Kelowna and Big White Mountain.

Black Press Media has requested further information from the BC Wildfire Service.

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

Three small wildfires east of Kelowna remain out of control.

Fourteen firefighters are responding across the three fires, alongside two helicopters.

All three blazes are near Graystokes Provincial Park, north of Big White.

The largest of the three fires, at Derickson Lake remains at three hectares and is suspected to be human-caused, according to the BC Wildfire Service. The Long Loch and Hilda Creek fires remain at 0.5 hectares, the former caused by lightning. The cause of the Hilda Creek fire is currently unknown.

ORIGINAL: 8:50 a.m.

Three new wildfires popped up east of Kelowna Tuesday evening (June 29), each ranging between 0.50 hectares and three hectares in size.

According to the BC Wildfire Dashboard, the Derickson Lake fire, which is measured at three hectares in size, is suspected to be caused by a person. The Long Loch fire, measured at 0.50 hectares, was caused by lightning. The cause of the Hilda Creek fire, also measured at 0.50 hectares, is not yet known.

The fires are located near the Graystokes Provincial Park, just north of Big White.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

READ MORE: Penticton, Kamloops and Kelowna break all-time heat records 2 days in a row — and counting

READ MORE: Salmon Arm firefighters extinguish barn fire in 40 C heat

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bcwildfireOkanagan

Previous story
Paramedics call situation ‘unbearable’ as B.C. heat wave death count hits 486
Next story
Lumby Health Centre taking bids for auction fundraiser

Just Posted

Jennifer Kerr keeps a heron cool in a pool of water, trying to rescue the birds which are literally dropping from their nests due to the heat. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
8 and counting: Vernon’s herons dying from heat

Temperatures in Victoria reached 40 degrees on Monday, with records broken all across the province this week. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Safety, comfort in long-term care homes top priority during heat wave: Interior Health

Passes to the Lumby Disc Golf Course are among the more than $1,700 in items up for bid in the first Lumby Health Centre Online Auction, raising funds for programs and equipment. (Facebook photo)
Lumby Health Centre taking bids for auction fundraiser

Longtime Vernon hockey icon Odie Lowe died Tuesday, June 29, at age 93. Lowe was a member of the 1956 Allan Cup Canadian Senior Hockey champion Vernon Canadians, and coached the Vernon Essos to B.C. Junior Hockey League titles in 1970 and 1972. (Morning Star file photo)
Vernon hockey icon dies at 93