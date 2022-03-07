Possible fire at 1349 Lander Road in Kelowna (Google)

Possible fire at 1349 Lander Road in Kelowna (Google)

Smoke from chimney fire spreads through Kelowna home

Fire crews are on scene of a home on Ladner Road

UPDATE: 1 p.m.

Firefighters made quick work of a blaze that originated inside a chimney.

Crews were on scene airing out the home but said the fire was under control.

_____

Fire crews are responding to a possible blaze in a chimney at a home on Lander Road in Kelowna.

The fire was reported at about noon on Tuesday, as smoke could be seen coming from the side of the home.

Someone at the home reported the house was on fire but that it was contained to the chimney.

There was also a report of a burning complaint at the residence earlier in the day.

House fire

