Smoke fills downtown Vernon restaurant in cooking incident

Smoke from an oven filled the inside of Vernon’s Midtown Bistro on 30th Avenue Wednesday morning forcing the evacuation of neighbouring businesses.

One of which was the Scarlet Studio.

But with some quick thinking, hairstylist Lindsay James took her client Wendy Harris outdoors to complete the cut after the smoky interruption.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to reports of smoke inside the restaurant around 11:20 a.m. April 7.

Firefighters could see heavy smoke inside through the front windows but the doors were locked and no one appeared to be onsite.

Once they gained entrance, they discovered the oven was the source of the smoke, but there was no fire.

Firefighters concluded the incident was cooking related and there was no danger to the structure.

The business sustained smoke damage and adjacent businesses also had smoke enter their spaces.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and Bylaw were on scene to help with traffic and pedestrian management.

No injuries were reported.

