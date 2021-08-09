Okanagan Lake (File photo)

Okanagan Lake (File photo)

Smoke and heat coming to Okanagan valley

Environment Canada issued special air quality and weather statements on Monday, Aug. 9

Smoke and heat are coming to the Okanagan valley, according to special weather and air quality statements from Environment Canada.

A building ridge of high pressure with rising temperatures is forecast to arrive at the end of this week. Daytime temperatures near or above 35 C are expected with overnight lows around 18 C. The hottest time frame will be Thursday to Saturday.

Many regions in the valley are also going to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours. Areas near fires will continue to be impacted by smoke, despite some areas experiencing improved conditions.

Environment Canada is advising everyone to watch for signs of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heatstroke and the worsening of some health conditions. Individuals may also experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

READ MORE: Evacuation order lifted for some on Westside Road, alert still in place

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

News and WeatherOkanagan

Previous story
Evacuation order lifted for some on Westside Road, alert still in place
Next story
New UBC discovery could reduce rate of rejection for organ transplant patients

Just Posted

Community Futures British Columbia will help businesses deal with the effects of the wildfires on business stability and continuity by launching a website and toll-free phone number to provide businesses with quick and easy access to information, resources, and support. (Black Press file photo)
Rural businesses get wildfire support from Community Futures British Columbia

The White Rock Lake wildfire burns near the Westside on Friday night, Aug. 6, 2021. (Steve Wensley - Prime Light Media)
Evacuation order lifted for some on Westside Road, alert still in place

Okanagan Lake (File photo)
Smoke and heat coming to Okanagan valley

Lake Country residents are hoping district council will come up with a way to improve the aging Oyama Boat Launch off Oyama Road. (Google Maps/Matt Funk photo)
Lake Country residents float boat launch improvements