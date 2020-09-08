Smile Cookies return in support of Vernon hospital amid COVID-19 battle

Local Tim Hortons in the Greater Vernon Area will sell the $1 cookies Sept. 14-20

Smile Cookie season is on the horizon and Tim Hortons in the Greater Vernon Area have their sights set to raise funds for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital once again.

Now, they’re making their return Sept. 14-20.

All proceeds of the $1 Smile Cookies sold in Vernon, Lumby, Armstrong and Enderby will go to support the hospital foundation in a year where hospital employees and frontline workers have gone above and beyond the call to action amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year is especially special and it goes without saying,” said general manager Taylor MacInnis. “This is such an important cause this year.”

With more than 20,000 cookies on hand, MacInnis said the goal is to max out sales and raise as much as possible for the deserving charity.

MacInnis said bulk orders for businesses and residents are encouraged and those interested are urged to call in advance to place bulk orders.

“The reason we push so hard is to support the hospital,” she said. “We really want the locals to see how committed we are to put forth such a great effort for a good cause.”

“It’s a great time to donate to our frontline workers,” MacInnis said.

Plus, the chocolate-chunk cookies complete with blue eyes and pink smile are delicious.

“There’s definitely some magic in their ingredients.”

In 2019, the local Tim Hortons raised $18,774 for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

