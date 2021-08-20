The cellphone repair shop on 27th Street was broken into sometime overnight Thursday, Aug. 19. (Contributed)

The cellphone repair shop on 27th Street was broken into sometime overnight Thursday, Aug. 19. (Contributed)

Smash and no grab: Vernon business broken into, nothing stolen

Police respond to break and enter in 3100 block of 27th Avenue

A Vernon business was broken into overnight Thursday.

Local police received reports of the break and enter into the business in the 3100 block of 27th Avenue and found the front door was smashed in.

A witness said glass cases inside were also smashed.

No one was found inside and nothing is believed to have been stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Const. Helgerson of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

READ MORE: No lawn watering for Whitevale water customers: RDNO

READ MORE: Help wanted at Okanagan Indian Band evacuee centre

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Face coverings required on BC Transit buses
Next story
West Kelowna mayor thanks crews, volunteers for work on Mount Law wildfire

Just Posted

Photo: BC Transit
Face coverings required on BC Transit buses

Bands played live from atop two downtown Vernon buildings June 19, 2021, during Downtown Vernon Association’s Sunshine Day. (PixelSkyPhotography)
Vernon events up in the air after COVID-19 restrictions extended across Interior Health

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks at a press conference Monday, April 18. (B.C. Government image)
UPDATE: Central Okanagan health orders now expanded to entire Interior Health region

A collision involving two vehicles is stalling traffic Friday, Aug. 21, at 15th Street and Hwy. 6. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Crash blocks Vernon traffic on Highway 6