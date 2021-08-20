Smash and no grab: Vernon business broken into, nothing stolen

Police respond to break and enter in 3100 block of 27th Avenue

The cellphone repair shop on 27th Street was broken into sometime overnight Thursday, Aug. 19. (Contributed)

A Vernon business was broken into overnight Thursday.

Local police received reports of the break and enter into the business in the 3100 block of 27th Avenue and found the front door was smashed in.

A witness said glass cases inside were also smashed.

No one was found inside and nothing is believed to have been stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Const. Helgerson of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

