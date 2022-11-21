The RDOS office was built in 1984. Black Press file photo

The RDOS office was built in 1984. Black Press file photo

Smash and grab hits Regional District offices in Penticton

Several computers were stolen along with food and a garbage can

The offices of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen were robbed on Nov. 14.

According to the chief administrative officer Bill Newell, the robbery was an unsophisticated smash-and-grab that came in through the front door.

“We’re still collecting information on what was taken, but we can confirm, loose change out of desk drawers, any food around the office, a small number of computers, a few jackets; and one garbage can they used to haul the rest of the material away,” said Newell.

The robbery is not going to have an impact on the RDOS’ operations, according to Newell.

READ ALSO: Oliver in midst of crime wave as break-ins continue

The robbery at the Martin Street RDOS office was believed to have taken place between 2 and 4 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 14.

According to the RDOS, the RCMP’s Forensic Unit did attend and collect evidence. The Penticton RCMP have been contacted for comment.

Property insurance will cover any loss over $5,000, but the RDOS is not expecting a significant insurance claim, with the largest single cost likely to be the replacement of the glass in the door that was the entry point.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

theft

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Gay bar shooting suspect faces murder, hate crime charges
Next story
Arson suspected in Vernon Canadian Tire fire

Just Posted

Kelowna City Hall. (Black Press file photo)
Kelowna council has residents’ time in mind with changes to public hearings

Actor/bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno with local filmmaker/promotor Norm Coyne. (Natasha Haldane-Anderson/Submitted)
A chance to get smashed with The Hulk’s Lou Ferrigno at West Kelowna winery

Kelowna council welcomed members of the Okanagan Sun to city hall Nov. 21. (Maxine DeHart/Facebook)
Okanagan Sun score touchdown with Kelowna council

Conceptual rendering of 25-storey tower to be built at 350 Doyle Avenue. (Zeidler Architecture) Conceptual rendering of 25-storey tower to be built at 350 Doyle Avenue. (Zeidler Architecture)
‘Not a good deal for citizens:’ Kelowna council shuts door on ‘affordable’ housing for Doyle Ave. tower