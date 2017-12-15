Keith MacIntyre is dedicating himself to getting Penticton involved in the Smart Cities Challenge. Submitted photo

Smart Cities Challenge needs community support

What challenges could Penticton solve with innovative ideas and $50 million?

With up to $50 million on the line, entrepreneur Keith MacIntyre is dedicating himself to getting Penticton involved in the Smart Cities Challenge.

The Smart Cities Challenge is a cross-Canada competition open to communities of all sizes; besides the main prize, there are two prizes of $10 million for communities with under 500,000 people and another of $5 million for communities with populations under 30,000. The challenge is intended to get communities thinking about how to improve the lives of their residents through innovation, data and connected technology.

MacIntyre is appearing before Penticton city council at their Dec. 19 meeting to make a pitch for the city’s backing to get the process started.

Related:Tech Talk: Penticton — The Smart City Champion of Canada

Penticton’s tech community is growing fast, MacIntyre said, a fact highlighted by a visit from Chris Heivly earlier this year, a high-level tech entrepreneur who visited the Okanagan to evaluate its potential for inclusion in a community-based tech development program.

“He pointed out a lot of strengths and weaknesses,” said MacIntyre. “But overall, he said we are punching over our weight.”

MacIntyre said the challenge isn’t just about the tech community, though.

“The thing I like about the smart cities challenge is it is very community-driven,” said MacIntyre. “It is about the community, us coming together and coming up with a challenge statement of what does our community need, what is the biggest issue in our community.”

MacIntyre thinks it may come down to finding innovative ways to deal with crime issues or increasing the standard of living and salary ranges in the Okanagan.

The positive thing about the challenge, he explained, is that it flips the communications.

“It is not about these are the little things that are bothering us … complaining about what is happening with the city, but coming together, figure out what our challenge statement is, and then let’s come up with some solutions,” said MacIntyre.

“If we get selected as a finalist, we get $250,000 to finalize the proposal. It will get the whole country looking at us as a region, as a booming tech region,” he said. MacIntyre is also going to visit Kelowna city council to encourage them to participate.

“I would like to see Kelowna and Penticton selected as finalists and then it is going to really get people looking.”

MacIntyre said Penticton doesn’t do well at community storytelling, and the complaining sometimes overwhelms the positive stories.

“We are kind of in our little bubble here, worrying about ourselves,” said MacIntyre. “What we don’t realize is that there are people all over the world looking at us. They want to live here, they want to work here. They are starting to notice that something is happening.

“We need to keep telling our story so that these people that are on the edge of moving here, extremely talented individuals, will make that decision and make the jump.”

Related: Tech is a growing industry in the Okanagan

MacIntyre likens the work needed for the Smart Cities challenge to the community effort when Penticton was trying to draw WestJet in, including the flash mob staged at the airport.

“They (WestJet) said that was a key thing that made us stand out. We have that ability in our community to organize something that exciting,” said MacIntyre. “It needs to be a community-driven initiative.”

Previous story
Penticton addiction recovery centre plan halted by neighbours

Just Posted

Meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Okanagan

Five cases in last six months among 15-to-19 year-olds, including one in Coldstream

West Kelowna RCMP seeks to reunite stolen items to owners

Numerous personal belongings were found during a seizure

Kelowna city council spends big on Glenmore fire hall

2018 budget: Upgrade of Glemore fire hall to include 12 full-time firefighters

Accident in Lake Country

Thursday morning commute slow on Highway 97 following MVI

UPDATE: Kelowna quarry fire deemed suspicious

A vehicle in a Stewart Road quarry burned Thursday morning.

VIDEO: Average Canadian food bill to rise by $348 in 2018

Atlantic Canada and B.C. will see the most increases for consumers

Debt-to-household-income ratio rises in third quarter

Total household credit market debt grew to $2.11 trillion in the third quarter

Charges in car wash shooting stalled

Court waits for police watchdog report on Salmon Arm incident.

B.C. Mountie told to resign after texting teenage sex assault victim

RCMP documents say Const. Brian Eden sent sexually inappropriate photos to 17-year-old girl

Family doctors should learn to treat addiction, not shun patients: scientist

B.C. Centre on Substance Use’s Dr. Evan Wood said efforts underway to change addiction medicine image

Four dog deaths investigated in Cranbrook

One vet suggests a parallel to these deaths and similar ones in 2016

Kelowna skaters secure spots for B.C. Games

Kelowna Speed Skating Club hosts Kelowna Cup and Winter Games qualifier at CNC

Province rejects Ajax mine in Kamloops

KGHM Ajax had proposed a 1,700-hectare open-pit copper and gold mine, just southwest of Kamloops

Border officers rally at B.C.’s Peace Arch

CBSA employees tire of ‘lack of respect’

Most Read