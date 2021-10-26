Joel Krahn/Yukon News file

Joel Krahn/Yukon News file

Multiple injuries confirmed in small Yukon town after shooting

Police posted on Twitter and Facebook around 2 p.m. on Oct. 26, citing an “emergency situation.”

Multiple injuries are confirmed in Faro after a shooting around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.

“It’s a very sad day in the community,” said outgoing mayor Leonard Faber in a phone interview.

Both Faber and incoming mayor Jack Bowers confirmed with the News there were multiple injuries, but would not confirm how many people had been injured as the matter is with RCMP.

“For sure, there were injuries,” Bowers said.

Faber said shortly after 1 p.m., a call from the town’s nursing station stated the town should be on alert.

An RCMP press release issued just before 3:30 p.m. explained that reports of shots fired were received at 12:20 p.m. that day.

A possible suspect has been identified and apprehended.

“The threat has ended,” RCMP say.

Faro residents have been advised to avoid Harper Street, Yates Street, Tintina Subdivision, and anywhere police are working.

Faro was sent into lockdown around 2 p.m. on Oct. 26 when police posted about an “emergency situation” on Twitter and Facebook. All residents were told to shelter in place. A Facebook post from the town of Faro announced that an active shooter was in the community.

“PLEASE stay home and lock your doors until further notice,” the post said.

About 30 minutes later, the order was rescinded.

Bowers said the small, close-knit community is in a state of shock, with many asking the same questions about exactly how it all happened.

“We’re heartbroken,” he said.

Tonight’s town council meeting, which would have seen Bowers take on the position of mayor from Faber, has been postponed until next week.

The two municipal leaders asked that Yukoners keep the community and those impacted in their thoughts.

RCMP

Previous story
Car2Go settles class-action lawsuit for $1 million
Next story
Trudeau unveils larger cabinet with nine new faces

Just Posted

Construction is underway on two new drive-thru restaurants in Vernon: Triple O’s and Popeyes on 27th Street. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Popeyes confirmed amid Vernon building boom

More than 3,000 pairs of socks were raised by Vernon’s On Side Restoration as part of the company’s Socktember campaign 2021. (Contributed)
More than 3,000 pairs of socks collected for Vernon youth, families

An Abbotsford restaurant's toilets have been generating interest among toilet channels on YouTube.
Sewer rates raised 3% for next 5 years in Vernon

A memorial for the five victims of July’s fatal crane collapse in Kelowna stands in front of the Bernard Block construction site as two new tower cranes are assembled at the site on Oct. 26, 2021. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Friends of victims urge construction pause at deadly Kelowna crane collapse site