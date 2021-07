Located near the Coquihalla Highway, the fire is measured at 0.01 hectares

A small wildfire was discovered outside of Merritt on Wednesday (July 28), located near the Coquihalla Highway.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the fire is currently measured at 0.01 hectares, while its cause is unknown.

DriveBC is not reporting any road closures as of Wednesday morning.

More to come.

READ MORE: Vacationers welcome to Osoyoos during wildfire, says mayor

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan