Small wildfire discovered near Falkland lake

B.C. Wildfire Service says fire on Bolean Lake Road is 0.009 hectares and size; found Monday, July 17

The B.C. Wildfire Service says a fire discovered Monday afternoon, July 17, on Bolean Lake Road south of Falkland is 0.009 hectares in size. (BCWS map)

The B.C. Wildfire Service says a fire discovered Monday afternoon, July 17, on Bolean Lake Road south of Falkland is 0.009 hectares in size. (BCWS map)

A new wildfire has been discovered near a popular North Okanagan fishing hole.

B.C. Wildfire Service was alerted to a fire on the Bolean Lake Road southeast of Falkland shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 17.

The fire size is estimated at 0.009 hectares and is based on the most current information available to the service.

There have been 19 new fires reported in B.C. in the last 24 hours, and, to date, there have been 1,159 fires.

READ MORE: Chamber choked by Vernon rental fee report

READ MORE: Vernon man arrested after string of fires

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Columbia Shuswap Regional DistrictNorth Okanagan Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
First troops in B.C. for wildfire fight, as helicopters, Hercules readied
Next story
Ontario man dead, woman critical after gondola crash in Quebec

Just Posted

A downed power line has started a fire in the Fintry area. (contributed)
UPDATE: BC Wildfire Service using aircrafts on blaze north of West Kelowna

A small cooking fire filled the fourth floor of an apartment building on De Montreuil Court in Kelowna with smoke. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
Kelowna apartment building evacuated for cooking fire

Google Street View image of 3125 Shetler Drive, West Kelowna. (Google Street View)
West Kelowna Fire Rescue heading to structure fire on Shetler Drive

The City of West Kelowna is asking all customers to reduce outdoor water use by 30 per cent to help protect water resources to ensure adequate supply in the coming months. (Black Press file photo)
Rapidly declining reservoir levels prompt water restrictions in West Kelowna