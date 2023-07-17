Small wildfire discovered near Falkland lake

A new wildfire has been discovered near a popular North Okanagan fishing hole.
B.C. Wildfire Service was alerted to a fire on the Bolean Lake Road southeast of Falkland shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 17.
The fire size is estimated at 0.009 hectares and is based on the most current information available to the service.
There have been 19 new fires reported in B.C. in the last 24 hours, and, to date, there have been 1,159 fires.
